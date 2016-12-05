This Woman's Viral Facebook Post Proves That Engagement Rings Don't Really Matter



When it comes to love and marriage, it can seem like everybody has an opinion on every single thing. But all that really matters is what makes you and your partner happy. It's a hard thing to remember, especially when the people around you are constantly chirping their every thought in your ear, but one newlywed just showed everyone it can definitely be done. Ariel McRae, 22, recently married her boyfriend of two years, and even though they didn't have enough money for a big wedding — they were married at the courthouse — she couldn't be happier.



According to her recent Facebook post, Ariel's now-husband really wanted to make sure she got an engagement ring and wedding band, despite not having much to spend on them. She wrote, "I wasn't even thinking about rings, I just wanted to marry my best friend, but he wouldn't have it. He scraped up just enough money to buy me two matching rings from Pandora."



When the two were at the jewelry store, a saleswoman made a rude comment about the rings they picked out. She said, "Y'all can you believe that some men get these as engagement rings? How pathetic." McRae's response was perfect. She told the woman "It isn't the ring that matters, it is the love that goes into buying one that is." In her Facebook post about the encounter, she wrote, "Y'all I would have gotten married to this man if it had been a 25 cent gum ball machine ring." Her post has now been shared 53,293 times and has received over 63,000 likes. It looks like a lot of people agree. The ring just isn't what matters.

