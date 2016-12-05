Nick shows some interest in Robert's fun space idea, which gives him the confidence to begin telling everyone about his business plan. But he's interrupted by an announcement from Nick and Diane: This is actually their re-commitment party. Their vows to one another — about how getting married is easy, but staying married is hard — nearly bring Robert to tears. But then, Nick is back to his old self, embarrassing Diane in front of everybody about her Champagne-toasting superstition, giving everyone a hint that things might not be exactly perfect again between these two.



On his way out, Robert offers to take the kids home so Frances can stay longer with her friends. But Frances wonders if this is just another ploy for him to make her look like a negligent mom. While Robert apologizes for his lawyer's tactic, Frances decides to talk to her lawyer about how they need to go on the offense against Robert.



But Max isn't up for a war with cutthroat Tony Silvercreek, so he sends her to yet another lawyer: Elaine Campbell, a spitfire who immediately forms a convincing plan of attack to make sure Frances gets what she wants. All seems well until she casually mentions she's more expensive than Max and that her assistant will take Frances' money on the way out — re-enforcing for us yet again just how much money it takes to get a divorce. Sheesh.



The episode ends with Frances and Tom watching Robert coach Lila's basketball game. But Robert's coaching moment is interrupted when a man walks up to him and tells him: He's been served. Yep, divorce papers. Frances looks shocked, and Robert is stunned, kicking the papers on the ground and yelling after the "son of a bitch." Yep, in front of all of the kids and their parents. Frances comes running down the bleachers to tell him she had no idea her lawyer was going to do that — just before the screen fades to black.



I wasn't sure how this show was going to make things get even uglier, but it did! Just one more week until the finale. How do y'all think season 1 is going to end? I'm predicting that things might get even more hurtful between Robert and Frances — which will lead us into season 2. Until then!