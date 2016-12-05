Forget Boxed Wine — You Can Now Get Fireball In A Box

The holiday season is upon us, which means you're probably gearing up for that overload of cheer that comes with attending tons of holiday parties. Celebrating with friends and family is usually a good time, but the preparation that goes into making merry can be exhausting, even if you're not the one hosting. Maybe you have to pick out a festive outfit, maybe you have to find a date, and maybe you have to figure out the perfect host or hostess gift on top of everything else. Though I cannot personally help you out with the first two, I have come across a gift that will turn any gathering into a rip-roaring good time: Fireball in a box.



All the things you love about boxed wine — it's easy to pour, easy to transport, and comes in a massive quantity — now apply to this spicy cinnamon liquor. Your party people can emerge from the cold and enjoy a glass — or many — of delicious, warming Fireball. And, your host or hostess will be eternally grateful to you for adding some heat to his or her party. The Firebox, as it's called, contains two 1.75 liter pouches, so the party can go on and on. Honestly, that might be enough to last you to the new year.