The Affair brings our first look into the viewpoint of Juliette, the French professor who befriends Noah. We go back to the show's roots as it recounts the events of the third season premiere from her point of view.



There are, as always, some major discrepancies from the story as Noah remembered it, including a very erotic eye-exchange during the dinner debate. Oh, and Juliette had sex with that male student that was so annoying during the dinner party. Interestingly, she remembers Audrey being absolutely in love with Noah, despite his public takedown of her in class and her never-ending assertions about consent. It's hard to say if Audrey is the typical bad-boy-loving girl or if Juliette is remembering her as a much more confident and sexual being than she is a manifestation of her own self-doubts. While Noah remembered himself as distracted and eager to leave, Juliette remembers him as self-assured, although his abrupt exit remains. Once again, the show's premise revolves around the idea that everyone wants to fuck Noah, even though he's a highly unlikable, self-centered jerk. If we could find a new conceit, that would be ideal.



She clearly became obsessed with Noah at some point after meeting him, as we find her reading his erotic thriller, Descent, while she eats lunch out on the quad — but with a brown paper bag cover to obscure the title from prying eyes — and again at home where she masturbates to the text.