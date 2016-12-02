Emma Stone is a favorite over at Saturday Night Live (the promo for her upcoming hosting gig on the show is basically a love letter to the 28-year-old) and now, it all makes sense.
It turns out, not only has Stone always been a fan of sketch comedy, she auditioned to be on a sketch-comedy show: Nickelodeon's All That. The kid's version of SNL had been on the air for six years when a 12-year-old Stone drove from Arizona to audition for a part in 2000. While waiting for her turn, she learned that she would have to portray three individual characters as part of her audition. On a whim, she came up with the characters less than five minutes before going into the audition room.
While on The Tonight Show, Stone was able to recall two of her three characters. One was a cheerleader who couldn't spell her cheers and the other was a possessed babysitter who couldn't get through a bedtime story without her head turning around. That's a little dark for preteens, Stone.
Needless to say, she didn't get the part, but seeing her act out the potential characters 16 years later is pretty hilarious.
