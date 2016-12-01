This Teen Emailed Her TA While Recovering From Surgery — & It's One For The Books

Through the constant typos ("i relmebmer," "surgeryy," "becayse") and vivid word choice ("I unfortmately got my wisdom teeth sliced outr"), Hamele asks for an extension on a paper. And she really wants this extension:



"please sir I workled very hard and thouught that I would be abel to finish it on timme but my doctor said I will most likelly not be normal again until at least Thanksginvg turkey. If you say no then that is okay but i would be sad and i would reallyyyy lik e it if you said yes. Thank you Kevin, my dude."



She also promises to answer Kevin's questions in class, offers to buy him "expo markers that work," and signs off with an affectionate "love you bye." If this email wasn't written out of a hydrocodone-fueled haze, it'd simply be a testament to Hamele's commitment to her studies.



Of course, like any good TA, Kevin responded.

