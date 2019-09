Between Pantene’s campaign with footballers and men posting their own tutorials to social media , the uptick in dads doing their daughters’ hair is one of the most promising — and heart-melting — beauty movements we’ve seen this year. And the trend is not slowing down.The latest video comes from Phil Morgese, a Florida-based father and creator of the Daddy Daughter Hair Factory . After not knowing where to start with his daughter Emma’s hair — and noticing the frustration among other men, too — he formed a community in which dads can take classes; watch how-tos; or read up on how to style braids, buns, and even Gaga-esque hair bows for their girls. A year later, more than 300 fathers have attended 34 IRL classes — all free of charge — and joined in on the Factory’s group via Facebook.“You probably think you don’t have time in the morning to do their hair," Morgese says in one video . "I understand that. When you find the time, try to do it; if no, there’s no pressure."All of his personal know-how — and he pulls off some pretty complex-looking styles — is bolstered by a positive attitude and a fiercely protected, no-judgment zone for the community. Also paramount? Remembering what's important: quality time with his daughter. His tagline, which he often repeats, is, “It’s about the braid; it’s about the bond.”Press play to watch the video above, then get ready to swoon.