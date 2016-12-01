Between Pantene’s campaign with footballers and men posting their own tutorials to social media, the uptick in dads doing their daughters’ hair is one of the most promising — and heart-melting — beauty movements we’ve seen this year. And the trend is not slowing down.
The latest video comes from Phil Morgese, a Florida-based father and creator of the Daddy Daughter Hair Factory. After not knowing where to start with his daughter Emma’s hair — and noticing the frustration among other men, too — he formed a community in which dads can take classes; watch how-tos; or read up on how to style braids, buns, and even Gaga-esque hair bows for their girls. A year later, more than 300 fathers have attended 34 IRL classes — all free of charge — and joined in on the Factory’s group via Facebook.
“You probably think you don’t have time in the morning to do their hair," Morgese says in one video. "I understand that. When you find the time, try to do it; if no, there’s no pressure."
All of his personal know-how — and he pulls off some pretty complex-looking styles — is bolstered by a positive attitude and a fiercely protected, no-judgment zone for the community. Also paramount? Remembering what's important: quality time with his daughter. His tagline, which he often repeats, is, “It’s about the braid; it’s about the bond.”
Press play to watch the video above, then get ready to swoon.
