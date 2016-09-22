Just about anytime a video surfaces of a father styling his daughter's hair, our hearts collectively melt. Studies have shown that this type of dedicated, productive bonding time with dad is hugely important in shaping a girl's development. And, of course, it's just ridiculously cute.
In the latest video, which is currently going viral, a 3-year-old cheers on her dad as he navigates styling her hair for the first time before school. “How am I doing? Do I need some more grease?" he asks.
“Yes,” she directs. “You need more grease on there, then you need to brush it, then you need a band on it.” Then comes the encouragement. “You’re getting it through! You’re almost done — you’re doing a good job,” she cheers him on from the chair.
He responds in kind: “Thank you so much, sweetheart. Daddy’s trying to do the best I can."
And the love keeps coming. “You’re doing great,” she says.
He volleys back with more confidence-boosting positivity: “You’re so encouraging to Dad. I really appreciate you so much. You’re so awesome,” he says.
The conversation is so loving and such an important example of what happens when we encourage everyone around us — male or female, young or grown — to do their best. “I have been a barber pretty much all my life and still find it difficult to style my daughter's hair,” hero-dad Derrick Culpepper writes in the YouTube post. “My family encourages me to be the best Dad that I can be.”
You keep on doing that, Culpepper. We hope to be like you.
