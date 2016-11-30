And we didn't even get to say goodbye.
According to Deadline, Masters of Sex has been canceled by Showtime, following the show's season 4 finale which just aired on November 13.
The series followed the lives of Virginia Johnson and Dr. William Masters, two of the very first researchers in the field of human sexuality. In addition to studying how orgasms actually work and what makes men and women tick in the bedroom, Johnson and Masters ended up developing real, non-clinical feelings for one another. The pair married in real life in 1971, and wed on-camera in the season 4 finale.
Johnson and Masters may have rode off into the sunset together on the Showtime series, but not every fan is okay with the show's conclusion. In fact, I'd say the emotions run from "disappointed" to "downright pissed."
If @SHO_Masters is over then can we at least get a 2 hour movie to see it finished out? I mean what happened with Betty? @TheAAshford— Gettoknowlizzycaplan (@AllLizzyCaplan) November 30, 2016
It is looking like @Showtime is canceling @SHO_Masters Maybe we can get Michelle and producers to take it to @netflix . We need more!!— Gettoknowlizzycaplan (@AllLizzyCaplan) November 30, 2016
Of course, there is one benefit from Masters of Sex ending with the Johnson/Masters wedding. Though this couple is totally endgame on the series, in real life, the pioneering researchers divorced in 1993, ending their partnership in life but continuing to occasionally collaborate in research. Still, for those rooting for the couple... kind of better to end the story on a happy note, no?
