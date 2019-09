And we didn't even get to say goodbye.According to Deadline , Masters of Sex has been canceled by Showtime, following the show's season 4 finale which just aired on November 13.The series followed the lives of Virginia Johnson and Dr. William Masters, two of the very first researchers in the field of human sexuality. In addition to studying how orgasms actually work and what makes men and women tick in the bedroom, Johnson and Masters ended up developing real, non-clinical feelings for one another. The pair married in real life in 1971, and wed on-camera in the season 4 finale.Johnson and Masters may have rode off into the sunset together on the Showtime series, but not every fan is okay with the show's conclusion. In fact, I'd say the emotions run from "disappointed" to "downright pissed."