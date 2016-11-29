These Newlyweds Had Their First Dance On The Highway & It Was Surprisingly Romantic

A lot can go wrong on your wedding day, and some of it simply cannot be planned for. That's why it's important to try your best to stay relaxed, calm, and adaptable so you can enjoy the special day even if it doesn't go exactly as you may have hoped. Basically, you should try to be like Jeff and Rebecca Payne, who recently faced a massive traffic jam on the drive from their wedding ceremony to their reception.
According to Inside Edition, an accident caused standstill traffic on Route 35 in Dayton this Saturday, when the newlyweds were supposed to be enjoying their first dance as a married couple in front of their friends and family. Since there wasn't much they could do about the traffic, they didn't stress. Instead they hopped out of their car, turned on "When You Say Nothing at All" by Alison Krauss — amazing song choice, btw — and started to dance in the middle of the highway. Even with the glaring headlights surrounding them, the scene couldn't have been more romantic, and their videographer, Levi Curby, captured the whole thing. Take a look.
Don't worry, the couple did eventually get rescued from the traffic jam and made it to their reception — though they did have to hop the highway medium to catch their ride. All in all, it looks like the day turned out to be more romantic and exciting than the pair could have imagined or planned.
