This law might be the first of its kind in the U.S., but it's hardly the first time someone's noted that hair salonscan be safe spaces for domestic violence survivors. The Cut It Out program has been training stylists across the country in domestic violence support techniques for over a decade, and law enforcement officials have pointed to salons as one of the few places female survivors may feel comfortable enough to open up about abuse at home.The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence states that domestic violence is any kind of abusive behavior (physical, sexual, psychological, or emotional) between intimate partners. It doesn't always look the same for everyone, but it's almost always rooted in a need for control and power over another person. The effects of domestic violence can be psychological, physical, or even fatal.According to the NCADV , one in three women and one in four men in the U.S. have experienced some form of physical abuse at the hands of an intimate partner. In the state of Illinois, nearly 65,800 intimate violence incidents were reported in 2014. And hopefully, hairstylists can make sure more of these incidents reach law enforcement and more survivors get help. Although the amended law won't require stylists to report what they're told, they'll be prepared to offer support and direct survivors to the right crisis centers or groups."The whole idea is to help hairdressers deal with disclosures," JJ Magliocco of the Illinois domestic violence charity Quanada told the Herald-Whig. "We are teaching them that they can make a difference. They don’t have to keep their mouth shut."If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.