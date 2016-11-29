Since Iron Chef America was never officially canceled, fans have long been on the edges of our seats, waiting for new episodes to air. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a single new one since 2014, so our seats' edges are pretty worn down. Yesterday, though, Food Network announced that we can finally jump up and celebrate, because a reboot of the series will premiere in the spring of next year. That's just around the corner, people!
Soon, we'll all be able to return to Kitchen Stadium for Iron Chef Gauntlet. The remake was first teased yesterday by our favorite host, Alton Brown, who posted this photo on Twitter:
Following Brown's tweet, Food Network confirmed the show's return in a blog post and explained what Iron Chef Gauntlet would be like. "Like both Iron Chef America and its big brother based in Japan, this newfangled series will celebrate the highest echelon of cooking. Look for some of your favorite elements of battle from Iron Chef America, plus new twists that will leave you craving more." As of right now, there's no word on which Iron Chefs will be returning to compete — personally, I'm praying for that hunk Michael Symon's return — but at least we know the trusty MC Alton Brown will be there to lead us through the show's revamp.
