Doctors at La Timone Hospital in Marseille, France were losing hope for a one-year-old girl named Marwa, who was in a coma. When a virus that was damaging her brain failed to subside, they decided it was time to take her off life support, The Independent reports.
But her parents believed she still had a chance. They got a court order that led to a two-month extension. They even created a Change.org petition to keep her alive, and it garnered over 100,000 supporters. They wrote that she was showing signs of progress, like moving and recognizing her parents.
And they were right. She came out of the coma on Tuesday, November 22. Her father posted a video to Facebook of her waking up.
He told the French news station Nice-Matin that despite what the doctors said, she's improving.
"Her treatment continues, but we see progress every day and that gives us a lot of hope," he said. "When I speak to her, she hears my voice, she reacts, sometimes even smiles."
He also wrote to supporters over Facebook that hopefully, "my little Marwa will get well soon and will be able to thank you."
