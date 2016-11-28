Step Aside Willy Wonka, Bud Light Is Giving Away Super Bowl For Life

No one knew candy like Willy Wonka, and no one knows beer like Budweiser. So it seems fitting that the beer company is taking a page out of Wonka's handbook with its new Super Bowl sweepstakes. Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, just announced its "Strike Gold" promotions, which will give customers a chance to win Super Bowl tickets for life.
To participate, pick up a pack of Bud Light in the new limited-edition “Strike Gold” Super Bowl-themed packaging. In the pack, you just might find a gold Super Bowl 51 can nestled amongst the classic blue cans. From there, you can enter the sweepstakes by taking a photo with the gold can and posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtags #SBTix4Life and #Sweeps. It's quick and easy, and then you get to enjoy some Bud Light while you wait for the contest results.
Starting today and continuing through January 13, six winners will be selected each week to get a pair of season tickets to see their favorite NFL team. That sounds baller, but the grand prize is even better. The week of January 16, 2017, one participant will win two Super Bowl tickets for life — or up to 51 years. Break out your beer bongs and start chugging, if you're on a mission to find some golden tickets.
For more contest details, visit Bud Light's website.
