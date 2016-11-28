How Kelly Ripa Low-Key Saved Andy Cohen's Life

True friends are hard to come by in Hollywood. But a great friend who will also save your life by pointing out potentially cancerous black mole? Those are one in a million.
While on Live!, guest Andy Cohen informed his friend, and host Kelly Ripa, that she had in fact prevented him from developing a more serious case of melanoma after she noticed a dark blemish on his lip that hadn't been there before. He shared the touching, and informative, story with the audience.
"You and I were at a party for Anderson’s [Cooper] mom in April, and you said, ‘You have a black dot on your lip, I don’t think that’s something good,'" Cohen told her. Ripa nodded along as he recounted the story. He said he finally went to the doctor after Ripa and her husband urged him to go again over text and in-person. It turns out that he had melanoma and that the doctors had to remove a "huge chunk" of his lip. Cohen admitted to being "tanorexic" and that he has since re-evaluated his relationship with the sun.
"I never thought that kind of thing would ever happen to me," he said, voicing the thoughts of many people (my own Floridian family members included) who are diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. He continuously thanked Ripa, who admitted that he was the third person she had successfully identified skin cancer on.
Now also feels like a good time for us to remind you to get your moles checked!
While on Live!, guest Andy Cohen informed his friend, and host Kelly Ripa, that she had in fact prevented him from developing a more serious case of melanoma after she noticed a dark blemish on his lip that hadn't been there before. He shared the touching, and informative, story with the audience.
"You and I were at a party for Anderson’s [Cooper] mom in April, and you said, ‘You have a black dot on your lip, I don’t think that’s something good,'" Cohen told her. Ripa nodded along as he recounted the story. He said he finally went to the doctor after Ripa and her husband urged him to go again over text and in-person. It turns out that he had melanoma and that the doctors had to remove a "huge chunk" of his lip. Cohen admitted to being "tanorexic" and that he has since re-evaluated his relationship with the sun.
"I never thought that kind of thing would ever happen to me," he said, voicing the thoughts of many people (my own Floridian family members included) who are diagnosed with a form of skin cancer. He continuously thanked Ripa, who admitted that he was the third person she had successfully identified skin cancer on.
Now also feels like a good time for us to remind you to get your moles checked!
Advertisement