Every Fashion Editor Is Loving This New Accessories Brand

Why did it feel like the right time to launch an accessories brand together? What was it in response to?

Charlotte Stockdale: "It was a long, slow burner actually. I started doing Victoria’s Secret in 2000, and Katie started working with me just after. Toward the last five years, we realized we loved to make things. The wonderful thing about that show is the costumes are not produced, so we had a lot of fun and a lot of freedom. We also work really hard and travel a lot, and it was back in the days of VS that I would constantly lose my phone underneath a bunch of fabric, feathers, or bras. So we’d tie our phones to ribbons and hang them around our necks. We thought, shall we just make something for ourselves that’s nice? So we made a zip [lanyard] ourselves a couple of years ago that was not as beautiful as these are now. But we started wearing it, and we had about 1,000 made and gave them to people."



Katie Lyall: "That was two years ago, and there are people in my life who are still using them."



CS: "It was an extraordinary range of people. Some of [Patrick] Demarchelier’s assistants used them for their light meters; Katie’s friend’s mum, who is a matron at the London Hospital; a lot of the Fendi team. Then we thought, you know what, we’ve talked a lot over the years about doing our own thing."



KL: "There are really fun cases and then there are gorgeous, expensive cases that are quite simple, but there isn’t that in-between that is fun, that you can add some personality to and make your own in the way that people use stickers on their notebook or handbag."



CS: "We felt that this whole category of tech hadn’t been translated in a luxury way. There’s some really cool stuff, but that idea of approaching it like a leather desk collection had not been explored."



Few brands have been able to create fashion tech that is as functional as it is stylish, and that can be seamlessly incorporated into our lives. Was it a challenge marrying functionality and style?

CS: "We all went into it thinking it would be really easy. We made it with a very, very experienced company in China. They were like, 'No problem, we can do this,' and then it came back and we were like, 'That’s not quite luxury.'"



KL: "In function, there are things that can’t be flexible, like making sure all four corners are covered on the best phone cases. So when you drop your phone, obviously it’s not completely proof, but it [protects] it much more. That’s something we really didn’t want to be flexible on. So the challenge was to make sure it was a leather that was wrappable, but still beautiful. You have to love tech and really know your instinctive luxury levels."