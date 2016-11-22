Empire is known for having a revolving door of celebrity cameos and guest stars. It feels like everyone (and they mama), has appeared on the show at one point or another. But a new, recurring character on season 3 is sure to shake things up in a way that hasn’t been done before. Seasoned actress Nia Long will join the cast this season in a role that might be the best one yet.
According to Deadline, Long will play a queenpin named Guiliana, also know as Guisi. Guisi runs a Las Vegas club and isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty to get what she wants, including a deal with Empire. Guisi will apparently “rub elbows” with Lucious Lyons and will go head-to-head with the HBIC herself, Cookie.
We hate to pit women against each other, but this is one showdown we can’t wait to see. Deadline describes Long's character as “sleek, sexy, and cold-blooded” making her a worthy opponent to Cookie. Both women appear to be power players, able and willing to convince those around them to move in their favor. We already know the explosive force of Cookie. And if Guisi is bringing even half of that fierceness, we’re in for a one hell of a season.
If nothing else, it’s worth noting that Nia Long is an iconic actress who is sure to help Taraji P. Henson bring some amazing scenes to life. If the showrunners are smart, they’ll figure out a way to get them on the same team.
