Get ready: Mariah Carey is going to be all over our television screens this fall. We couldn't be more excited, especially after seeing the first glimpse at her latest role. It's perfect for her.
In addition to Mariah's World on E!, Carey will be featured in an episode of Fox's Empire. We've known about her appearance for a while, but now, it's official. The Elusive Chanteuse herself appears in the trailer for season 3, which you can check out, below. Given Carey's established diva status, it seems inevitable that she and Taraji P. Henson's character, Cookie, will get into some sort of dramatic altercation.
The teaser provides us with only a brief scene featuring Carey's character. In it, she appears to be standing in a recording studio and says, "You've always got a trick up your sleeve."
Tricks! Sleeves! Studios!
Empire premieres on September 21 at 9 p.m. on Fox. Carey's episode airs October 5.
