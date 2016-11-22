It's a baby boom that's been nearly 30 years in the making! We're excited to announce the birth of three echidna puggles. This little guy is one of the tiny trio and has just begun to open its eyes and develop its characteristic spines in the safety and warmth of its nursery burrow.

A photo posted by Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) on Nov 17, 2016 at 10:54pm PST