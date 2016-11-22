How My Experience With PPD Solidified My Support For Abortion Rights

Children are indeed precious, as are all people. But if we truly care about children, we should care about their quality of life. Not only that they have access to education and health care, but also that they have an opportunity to flourish.



There is a difference between a mother who chooses to become one and a mother who is forced to become one. There is a difference between a mother who is happy and a mother who isn’t. If we are to force women to bear children simply because they had sex, then we need to understand the lifelong consequences for both the parent and the child. The health, well-being, and happiness of the mother are essential to the quality of life for her children.



When we ask a new mom just how much she is “loving it,” we are negating the very real physical and emotional toll of parenting — and perpetuating the illusion that it is “all worth it,” when for some people, it isn’t.



Sex isn’t a contract, and parenting isn’t a punishment. Parenting is a lifetime commitment that has the best outcome when it is desired and not forced. Our families and communities are stronger when women are supported and empowered to make the best decisions they can for themselves and their families.



After I sought help for my depression, my world slowly changed, and I began embracing motherhood. My son, who was a fussy and discontent newborn, also changed. Slowly, as I improved, so did he. Today, he is a happy and curious 10-month-old, and I love being his mama. Not only does he deserve a mom who is healthy and happy, but that is what he needs.



My experience with PPD taught me many things, but perhaps most importantly the difference between simply being alive, going through the motions, and actually living. Everyone deserves a chance to truly thrive and live their best life. The freedom to choose how, when, and whether to parent is essential to that vision for both women and children.



