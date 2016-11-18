Watch These Sisters Turn Your Favorite Disney Tunes Into A Wedding Toast

What's the best part of classic Disney movies? The music, of course. Be honest, you still know every single word to "A Whole New World," and you haven't seen Aladdin in years. That's because those songs are catchy. So catchy, in fact, that the tunes became the inspiration for an unforgettable toast performed by Sarah and Naomi Carter at their sister Susie's wedding this summer.
The sisters' speech was a musical mash-up of several favorite Disney songs, including "Be Our Guest" from Beauty and the Beast, "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from Mulan, "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King, and more. Instead of sticking with the original lyrics, Sarah and Naomi subbed in their own words about their sister, her new husband, and their life together. The resulting song was so creative, it could have given even Walt a run for his money. It's especially impressive since the sisters wrote most of the song over email because they live in different countries.
The Carter sisters say they were huge Disney fanatics as kids, and music played a prominent role in their upbringing. Sarah told the Huffington Post, "We sing all the time. Growing up, music was a big part of our household. As young girls, we would sing along to all the Disney classics ― we know all the words!" Maybe so, but that didn't stop them from coming up with their own as a special surprise for their sister and new brother-in-law.
