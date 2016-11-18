Fans of The Walking Dead should probably get used to the idea of hitting a nearby theater for a zombie fix in the future. Given the popularity of the show, there really isn’t any reason not to give a big-screen version a shot. Seven seasons in and the creators are still keeping fans as engaged as ever (no easy feat). I have no doubt that true fans would spend hours perfecting their zombie makeup before each season premieres.
Showrunner Scott Gimple told Comicbook that the idea of turning the comic-turned-tv-show into a movie “comes up from time to time” and apparently he’s all for the idea. “I’m sure one way or another, one day, it’ll happen. I think it would be cool.”
Gimple also had some ideas about who should play which roles in the film adaptation. He cast light-hearted ballots for William Shatner, Edward James Olmos as Daryl, and Matthew Fox as the Governor. If we were making a Walking Dead parody, this ensemble would be so lit!
