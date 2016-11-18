After beating up his fellow doctor, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), the suspended Grey-Sloan Memorial pediatric surgeon was charged with assault. But instead of going to trial, he accepts a plea deal to protect his ex Jo — a move Meredith warns him against.
A shocking end isn't new for Grey's Anatomy, but this time around fans seemed to take it particularly hard, airing their grievances and frustrations on Twitter.
Some fans just threw in the towel completely. "They killed Lexie and Mark and I stayed loyal, then Derek and I almost strayed," one fan tweeted. "If Alex goes to jail I AM DONE."
Others were thinking ahead. "Dr. Alex Karev needs Defense Atty. Annalise Keating," one Shonda fan wrote. "Shondaland crossovers would be insane AF."
Most just called Rhimes out for consistently toying with their emotions. "Welcome to Shondaland," one tweet read. "Where Shonda Rhimes rips your heart out on a weekly basis."
Another wrote, "If Alex leaves the show i will personally fight Shonda dont test me."
But one user seemed to sum up the finale perfectly: "Why does Shonda Rhimes play games with my heart?"
That answer is still unknown, but it's clear that Twitter is now officially heartbroken.
They killed Lexie and Mark and I stayed loyal, then Derek and I almost strayed. If Alex goes to jail I AM DONE #greysanatomy— hanny (@hbm27) November 18, 2016
if Alex leaves the show i will personally fight Shonda dont test me #greysanatomy— julia (@brievikander) November 18, 2016
why 👏🏼 does 👏🏼 shonda 👏🏼 rhimes 👏🏼 play 👏🏼 games 👏🏼 with 👏🏼 my 👏🏼 heart #htgawm #greysanatomy— Gregorio (@itsgregorio__) November 18, 2016
Welcome to Shondaland. Where Shonda Rhimes rips your heart out on a weekly basis. #HTGAWM #GreysAnatomy— kamm † (@kamm_kroh) November 18, 2016
RT If you feel like you've been personally victimized by Shonda Rhimes #HTGAWM #GreysAnatomy— Broken Scene Queen ✌ (@JustAFanGirl143) November 18, 2016
"SOMEWHERE ONLY WE KNOWWWW" #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/bMsa3SdQNj— alexa (@bellamysjapriI) November 18, 2016
.@shondarhimes gives me heart palpitations, one episode at a time #GreysAnatomy #HowToGetAwayWithMurder— Ariella Eydelman (@ariellaeydelman) November 18, 2016
Dr. Alex Karev needs Defense Atty. Annalise Keating!!!!!!!!!!!! Shondaland crossovers would be insane AF#greysanatomy #HTGAWM— Rebecca Medina (@rbccamdna) November 18, 2016
Let's just stop pretending ya'll are gonna stop watching #greysanatomy no matter who Shonda kills/sends off 💁🏼— Henriikka Juhonen (@hennieleonoora) November 18, 2016