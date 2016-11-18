Alex tells Bailey to send his pension to his mom (sweet, but if a pension is what you get when you're nowhere near retirement and you leave to go to jail, I really don't understand finance). Then he goes to tell Mer he's taking the plea deal — two years in jail, and Jo doesn't have to testify. Meredith is having none of it. As he's waiting to enter his plea, he gets a voicemail from Mer which says, among other inspirational platitudes, that they're the only two of the five original interns left, and he can't leave her to be the last one standing. Oddly enough, that's also totally what the audience is thinking.



So, we leave the midseason finale with a cliffhanger. Will Alex enter the plea, or will he fight? Find out in 2017!

