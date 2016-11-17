You Can Snatch Up Oprah's Last Chicago Property For A Very Fair Price

Sure, we all want to live like Oprah. But it takes a lot of money to be able to go on truffle-hunting tours in Italy, own a hand-carved onyx bathtub, and gift cars to complete strangers. The price tag that comes attached to Oprah's world is a bummer, but there may be one way you can experience a teeny-tiny part of her life without going completely bankrupt.
According to Buzz60, Oprah is selling the last of her Chicago properties — and the home she just put on the market is surprisingly modest. The media mogul purchased this four-bedroom colonial in city's Elmwood Park suburb back in 2001. Strangely, no one seems to know why she dropped $298,000 on the place, but it's certain that she never actually lived there. Still, if you're looking for any semi-affordable way to possibly have some of Oprah's magic rub off on you, why not try to get your hands on this home? It's been on the market since September and is listed for $400,000. That's still a lot to pay, but it's certainly the most inexpensive connection you'll ever have with this queen.
According to Buzz60, Oprah is selling the last of her Chicago properties — and the home she just put on the market is surprisingly modest. The media mogul purchased this four-bedroom colonial in city's Elmwood Park suburb back in 2001. Strangely, no one seems to know why she dropped $298,000 on the place, but it's certain that she never actually lived there. Still, if you're looking for any semi-affordable way to possibly have some of Oprah's magic rub off on you, why not try to get your hands on this home? It's been on the market since September and is listed for $400,000. That's still a lot to pay, but it's certainly the most inexpensive connection you'll ever have with this queen.
Advertisement