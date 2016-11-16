Grey's Anatomy fans are bracing themselves in unison for Thursday night. Why's that? It's time for the midseason finale, of course. And if you're still watching Grey's Anatomy, then you know the show has a long and reliable history of going out with a bang (often a literal one, at that). And according to actor Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, season 13's winter finale is no different.
McKidd spoke with Entertainment Weekly to tease the "emotional" episode, in which a Seattle building collapses, sending an influx of victims to the ER at Grey-Sloan Memorial. "It’s a pretty big one for our midseason finale,” McKidd told EW. “It brings in a lot of trauma to the hospital, so Owen is very busy.”
And what about Hunt's new wife, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone)? “In the middle of it all, he’s dealing with this missing-in-action situation where he can’t find Amelia,” McKidd said. “It’s pretty dramatic.”
Whether Amelia is temporarily unreachable, or her prognosis is something worse — Grey's LOVES to spring major character deaths and gnarly injuries on us — EW notes that the couple's future will become clear in this episode. So we can expect to see Owen and Amelia — who are on the rocks after fighting about whether or not to start a family — come to a resolution in some way. Whether that means they both make it out alive is anyone's guess.
“It’s a wonderful episode,” McKidd added. “It’s a good, solid midseason finale. It’s one of our finer moments."
Tune in to see the drama tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on ABC.
