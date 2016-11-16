Somewhere on the internet, someone discovered that Honey Nut Cheerios, the cereal that filled our childhood breakfasts (and TV screens), does not actually contain nuts. This controversy surfaced back in 2014, but it seems the internet just can't let it go.
According to a very concerned post on behalf of Thrillist, the ingredients list only mentions "natural almond flavor," which is very different from almonds themselves. Honey Nut Cheerios is technically a misnomer, then, and people are not taking the news well.
I feel so duped. We've been eating "Honey Peach Pit Cheerios" all this time. https://t.co/Dyc9uOX1e1 via @consumerist— Todd Northcutt (@tungholio) November 15, 2016
Most people, though, seem pretty informed about this whole situation. What's that? A tiny, ring-shaped cracker doesn't contain any nuts? Even though the average cashew is bigger than a Cheerio? It's like, what's next — Santa Claus isn't real?
It's not likely that consumers of Honey Nut Cheerios were munching on the cereal for all those delicious nuts, either. More likely, they're in it for the honey. And despite this "news," we're not running in the other direction. They're Honey Nut Cheerios: sweet, simple, and delicious. They're what we want at the end of a late night, or at 4 p.m. on a Saturday. Nuts be damned.
