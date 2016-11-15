Why Are There So Many More Yellow Skittles In The Skittles Bag?

As you may have noticed, when the different Skittles are separated by flavor, there seem to be some rogue yellows among the reds, greens, purples, and oranges. The video convinced many people that this was the reason for so many yellows in each pack. Not everyone was sold on this explanation, though, and I have to say I, too, am skeptical. I want to know why it's the sunny-colored candies that seem to be the only ones breaking free. That's a question I couldn't find the answer to. However, other Reddit users hypothesized that yellow dye is simply the cheapest, so it's used most often. But I can't totally buy into that one.



We still don't have an answer confirmed by Wrigley or any kind of Skittles genius. Still, I feel better knowing I'm not the only one picking through a sea of yellows looking for red.