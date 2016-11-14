I've only ever seen the first 10 minutes of The Godfather, and almost every time I admit that fact to another human being, their — let's be honest, it's usually a his — brain appears to short circuit. I am then treated to a long lecture about educating myself on film history. You'd think I'd have learned my lesson, but I just have no desire to see the movie. Luckily, now, I don't have to sit through 177 minutes of Marlon Brando cutting off horse heads or whatever, in order to prove how much I care about American cinema. Instead, I can just drop $175 million on The Godfather mansion, so everyone will finally shut up about it.
That's right, the Beverly Hills mansion made famous by that iconic Godfather scene, in which Jack Woltz wakes up to find a severed horse head in his bed, is now on the market. According to CNBC, the home's steep price isn't just due to its Hollywood affiliations, it also has 28 bedrooms and sits on more than 5 acres of land. In addition to Jack Woltz, the mansion has served as a home to real-life celebrities, including William Randolph Hearst and Marion Davies, and Jackie Kennedy and JFK even stayed there during part of their honeymoon.
The current owner, real-estate investor Leonard Ross, purchased the property over 40 years ago for less than $2 million. Now, he asking for a lot more. You called my bluff; I can't actually afford to purchase The Godfather mansion. I guess I'm just going to have to start lying about having seen the movie. If you're similarly afflicted, watch the video below for more facts and photos of the property.
