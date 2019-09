I was recently shocked to discover that right here in America, 1 in 6 children face hunger every day, and it’s often not identifiable — that child who is 1 in 6 may even live in your own neighborhood. That is unacceptable. Kids are our future, and we have to make sure they are taken care of. That’s why I believe it’s important for all of us to come together to solve the problem, and it’s why I’ve joined forces with the Share A Meal program to end child hunger.This is the perfect time of year to help. Mealtimes around the holidays are always so memorable. When a family makes an amazing meal and comes together around the dinner table to enjoy it together and talk about life — those are the moments I enjoy most. Some of my fondest childhood memories are from Christmas mornings at my grandmother’s house, where she would make these amazing scrambled eggs with bacon, onions, and vegetables inside, and the most delicious sticky buns I’ve ever tasted. I can smell these foods now just thinking about them, and I'm always excited for them around the holidays. I want every child to be able to have similar memories with their families.This, of course, is where all of you come in. You can use your childhood memories of the holidays to help others make memories of their own, simply by combining some of my favorite things: family meals and #throwback pics. The next time you post one of those photos that transports you back to childhood and holiday dinner times with family and friends, use the hashtag #ShareAMeal, and Unilever will donate a meal* to those in need. Now, there’s more reason than ever to #TBT (or share a throwback any other day), because each image you post can help feed a child in need, allowing them to live up to their full potential.*Up to 1.6 million meals, until November 27; more info at brightfuture.unilever.us