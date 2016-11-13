Dust off those Manolos (or have we all moved on to chic sneakers?), the rumors are swirling about another Sex & the City spin-off. And no, we're not talking about a reboot of The Carrie Diaries.
During the Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show last week, Williams implied that HBO is looking at launching a Sex & the City spin-off. The new show would star Kim Cattrall in her iconic role as publicist Samantha Jones. Watch out, Fleet Week!
But it didn't stop there. Cattrall apparently heard about the segment on William's show and tweeted Saturday morning, appearing to confirm the rumors.
I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved @WendyWilliams Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh! Fingers x'd. https://t.co/whYYYzJOoV— Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) November 12, 2016
"I'm so unbelievably flattered & moved," Cattrall wrote, adding, "Can't WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh! Fingers x'd."
Naturally, her fans pretty much freaked out, tweeting enthusiastic responses.
@WendyWilliams @HBO @KimCattrall Love Kim. I'd watch her. Samantha is a boss.— Justratherb (@justratherb) November 12, 2016
OMG. So this pretty much confirms a Sam Jones SATC spin off is imminent!— Stevie (@_stiggy) November 12, 2016
@KimCattrall https://t.co/jI9xDlI5qN
@KimCattrall if you come back to HBO as Samantha jones with your own spin-off you will make America Great Again!— Armando Vergara (@armando_vergara) November 12, 2016
The iconic television and film series has been plagued with rumors of a return to the small screen or an additional film in the six years since the release of Sex and the City 2. Just two months ago, Sarah Jessica Parker dropped a major hint about possibly doing another run of the series or a third movie.
Finally, a party we can all get behind. Fingers crossed.
