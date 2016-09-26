Sex and the City, like a cat, James Bond, or the succulent you keep by your desk, will never die. At the very least, rumors surrounding the show will never die. In a recent interview with the Press Association, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that none of the four leading ladies has "said no" to additional SATC work.
And with a single, innocent (and very diplomatic) statement, SJP sent the entertainment world spinning. If you give a mouse a cookie, Sarah, we're going to think that cookie is a new season of Sex and the City. Could it be true? Will Michael Patrick King grace us with another six seasons of gossip, brunch, and giant hats made out of flowers? I sincerely hope so.
However, even if we were to receive another gift from the gods at HBO, it wouldn't arrive for at least a few years, if at all. Parker is currently doing press for her new HBO show, Divorce. If all goes well, she'll be busy with that project for a while. Parker has stressed that the show, which also stars Thomas Haden Church, is not SATC: part two.
"This is not Carrie in the suburbs, Carrie the commuter,” she told The New York Times. “And I kind of want to get ahead of that, so that there is not this giant heave of disappointment when people find the show is not…that same buoyant kind of thing.”
Okay, cool. But while we're on the subject: Can we have Carrie in the suburbs? If SJP's statement is correct, then none of our four favorite Manhattanites (okay, Miranda lived in Brooklyn) is against a spiffy new series. So I couldn't help but wonder...could another season of Sex and the City actually happen?
We'll just have to wait and see. (Harper's Bazaar)
