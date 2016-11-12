Attention, Nutella lovers! Those wanting to take their hazelnut-and-chocolate devotion to the next level should hightail it to Italy. On Thursday, Italian McDonald's debuted the Nutella burger, which it's calling the "Sweety con Nutella."
Describing it as "soft bread with a creamy, indulgent center," the meatless wonder will be exclusively offered at McCafé locations in Italy. Mi dispiace, Americans.
But will Italians be lovin' it? Since Nutella-filled brioche is already a staple on Italian breakfast tables, the fast-food version could very well be a hit.
Nutella fans short on travel funds can taste test a "Sweety" without leaving home. PopSugar's Nutella burger recipe looks even tastier than Mickey D's confection, consisting of little more than Nutella, donuts, and fruit.
Whether DIY or drive-through, this fake burger might be the dessert sandwich we never knew we've been waiting for.
