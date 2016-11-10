Does Survivor have a woman problem? Season 33 of the CBS series, subtitled Millennials vs. Gen X, is certainly setting itself up to be a boys' club. A white boys' club, if we're being specific.
As Perez Hilton recently pointed out — and as many Survivor fans have already noticed —seven of the eight people eliminated from the competition have been women. Since all of the men on the show are white, the series has also eliminated every person of color from the competition.
While we can be annoyed that CBS didn't infuse an extra dose of diversity into its pool of contestants — really, you couldn't have cast at least a few dudes of color?!? — it's the competitors themselves who are voting off the women.
As Perez Hilton recently pointed out — and as many Survivor fans have already noticed —seven of the eight people eliminated from the competition have been women. Since all of the men on the show are white, the series has also eliminated every person of color from the competition.
While we can be annoyed that CBS didn't infuse an extra dose of diversity into its pool of contestants — really, you couldn't have cast at least a few dudes of color?!? — it's the competitors themselves who are voting off the women.
Advertisement
#Blindside But.... Why must they vote out all the women tho #Survivor— mrbvb (@mrbvb) November 10, 2016
@robcesternino @DaltonRoss @stephenfishbach has there been any discussion about all but one of the vote offs have been women? #Survivor— Michael Arakelian (@ArakelianM) November 10, 2016
FFS. Even on #Survivor, puny white men vote off brilliant black and white women. What's with America? @TheMichaelaB #electionresults2016 https://t.co/RCCIEen4Jm— Rosemary Lafreniere (@RoseMLafreniere) November 10, 2016
I am mad at Survivor right now. Can we not vote out the three Asian women 20th, 19th, and 17th?— Curtis Morrison (@CurtisMMorrison) October 13, 2016
No one is actively voting contestants off the island because of their gender, but still — the stats are fairly alarming. Survivor has always been a pretty fair game in terms of who has the potential to win — 18 men and 14 women have become Sole Survivors so far — so I hope that trend continues. It would be a shame if the three women left in the competition get eliminated before getting a chance to really show what they can do. They got plucked to be on the show for a reason, and they certainly have just as much capability to outwit, outplay, and outlast the guys.
Advertisement