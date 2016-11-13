Have you been walking around in a heartbroken daze for the past week? As much as we hoped and prayed for the planets to pull through for Hillary, we are faced with a "WTF just happened here?" reality that is slowing sinking in. Insidious Pluto and angry Mars may be to blame: From September 27 until the evening of November 8, they were paired up in patriarchal Capricorn, which, sadly, fueled the final round of this campaign. As acceptance slowly settles in, Monday's full moon in Taurus can help us from steeping further into despair. Taurus is the sign that governs our values and ethics. It rules the throat area; it empowers us to plan. Time to get mobilized around a message that doesn't leave women, the LGBT community, Muslims, people of color (the list goes on) silenced on the sidelines. This will be a supermoon — the brightest and most potent we've had in 80 years. Feel its force and keep carrying the torch. We've come too far to turn back now.



The emotional climate will still be intense this week, as the sun winds through its final days in Scorpio. Passion, mystery, and longing hover in the ether. But our hearts do not belong to the hot and hasty hookups. Scorpio season brings a sense of weightiness to every relationship. A kiss ain’t just a kiss, and a "call me, maybe" will not do. It’s all or nothing now! If your heart isn’t into a particular partnership, plot your exit strategy and go. Bad blood boiling? Scorpio takes no prisoners, but keep the revenge fantasies in check. Our words and actions can pack an extra sting this week. Instead of plotting takedowns, focus on transforming an area of life that’s in need of an extreme makeover.

