It's not easy being a nasty woman, just ask Hillary Clinton.
As Clinton concedes to President-elect Donald J. Trump, we can't help but think about the female TV characters who exemplify what it means to be nasty. Of course, there is more than one way to define these women who piss people off by being exactly who they are. It's safe to say they're strong, confident, complicated, flawed women who deserve more respect than they sometimes get.
However, while nasty women come in all different forms, they have one very important, and rather sad, thing in common with the real-life nasty women of the world: too often, things just don't go their way.
We hate watching these women struggle. Though, if we've learned anything from the OG nasty woman herself, Clinton, it's that you pick yourself up and go forward.
"I have spent my entire adult life fighting for what I believe in. I've had successes and I've had setbacks — sometimes really painful ones," Clinton said in her concession speech in New York. "You will have successes and setbacks, too. This loss hurts. But please, never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it."
It's why these nasty women who grace our TV screens keep fighting. They continue to pick themselves up with every disappointment and loss, knowing it's worth it to keep going. Just like so many other nasty women in this world.
