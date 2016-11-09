Watch Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia Nail The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Theme Rap

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are everyone's favorite part of This is Us. And, like everyone else, they're huge fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Ventimiglia in particular has a very personal connection with the show.
“That was my first paying gig,” Ventimiglia told Glamour. “Will Smith treated me like a member of the family, and I will never forget how inclusive he was of everybody on the crew [and] everybody that was guest cast. He knew everyone’s name, and that [taught me to] respect the entire process and get to know everybody.”
That episode was in 1995. Ventimiglia played Party Guest #1 in the unforgettable “Bourgie Sings the Blues.” In a strange bit of trivia, Ventimiglia shares a birthday with Smith's son Jaden.
We'll show you the video, but first we need to shout out Milo Ventimiglia's mustache. That's a hell of a mustache. You can probably dust that thing off and find out quite a bit about what Ventimiglia has eaten in the past week. Must be hell for drinking lattes.
Watch below.
