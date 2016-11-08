The bright side, according to Fuentes, is that there is a sort of camaraderie among the Latinos whom she does work with, like actress Sara Ramirez, and directors Roxann Dawson and David Rodriguez, as colleagues and inspirations. "Dave and I are both working in Chicago right now — me on Shameless, him on Chicago Fire — and one day we looked at each other and were like, 'Can you believe this?! Look at us, two Puerto Ricans from the Bronx working on crazy-big shows! How awesome is that?'"



Still, she adds, "It’s probably not the best thing that I can name all of the Latinos in Hollywood on like, a couple of hands. People usually hire people that they know, so when the majority of the people hiring are of a certain background, everyone else is going to look like them. It's a lot of weight on us, but until we start to see those executives making changes, I think we have to take it upon ourselves to open doors for our own people and reach out a hand to mentor and actively seek them out. It's never a good feeling to be the only brown person on a set."



Up next for Fuentes are episodes of FX's Snowfall and various pilots in the works. She says that whim decision to pack up and move to Hollywood four years ago definitely paid off, and she's never regretted it. Well, almost never.



"I do miss New York," Fuentes says. "L.A. is great, but in my heart, I'm still a New Yorker from the Bronx."