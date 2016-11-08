While LinkedIn may be the site you think of when it comes to finding a job online, like the rest of your life, Facebook is looking to take over. After TechCrunch spotted a new mysterious feature on their Page, Facebook confirmed that it was testing something new: a jobs tab for businesses.
For companies, this means the ability to create job postings and list them in one conveniently located place. For users, it means your social life and your professional life just got a lot more integrated.
“Based on behavior we’ve seen on Facebook, where many small businesses post about their job openings on their Page, we’re running a test for Page admins to create job postings and receive applications from candidates," a spokesperson told TechCrunch.
There are two ways a company could go about hiring through Facebook using this new feature. First, they could formally share job openings via an updated status composer box, which would include the ability to post titles, salaries, and types of positions, all popping up in the news feeds of those who follow.
Second, the jobs will also appear under a dedicated "Jobs" tab, nestled under the "Notes" on the sidebar of the company's page. Simply click "Apply Now," and much of the application will auto-fill using information from your profile. Once filled out, the application will send like a Facebook message — just make sure you don't accidentally follow it up with some emojis.
