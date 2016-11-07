There's a UUGGEEEE theory making its way across the web about The Walking Dead and Donald Trump. While watching Sunday night's new The Walking Dead episode, fans noticed a familiar male figure in the crowd of bloody walkers.
And Reddit thinks it was a walker meant to resemble Trump. This reddit thread started the speculation, and many watchers agree that the asphalt-ridden walker looks just like the Donald. If it is him, then we already know what his slogan would be: Make Walkers Great Again!
But let's take a look, and see what qualities could possibly have led people to come to that conclusion.
First there's the red hair (although someone pointed out that the walker has too much "real hair").
Is it just me or does his look remarkably like Donald Trump? 🤔 😂 #TWD pic.twitter.com/4hTdB2LHlH— Katie (@uhohsitskatie) November 7, 2016
Then there's the similar build.
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump as a zombie. @WalkingDead_AMC #TWD pic.twitter.com/DVeAKfzUda— Rachel (@rachelehara) November 7, 2016
In the end, it's hard to tell. But if it's true then it's a pretty hilarious shout-out to a guy that a lot of people find more reprehensible than even Negan.
Yep...so this episode has made me come to realize that Negan is infact the zombie apocalyptic Donald Trump. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #freshbuzz— Karen (@helloRenSchillo) November 7, 2016
Negan: Have any woman you want, as long as they say yes.— cierra ♡ (@ciebiebs) November 7, 2016
Me: Wow, who would have thought he has more of a soul than Donald Trump #TWD
In fact, some people would rather live in a world full of Negans than Trumps.
#Negan: A better teacher for the nation on #consent than #DonaldTrump #electionday #MyVote2016 #TWD #Trump2... https://t.co/FlJVxyU9l2— Adam Blendique (@FatTonyStark) November 7, 2016
Who knew TWD would hit so close to home on the final hours of the election cycle?
