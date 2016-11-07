When Gilmore Girls returns on November 25, the series will get a second chance — specifically, to right the original finale's wrongs. For so many, the show's final episode back in 2007 ended with more questions than answers. And, if actress Liza Weil is to be believed, the revival's conclusion could be more of the same.
In an interview with Marie Claire, Weil, who plays Paris Geller, admitted she felt some pressure about coming back to the series after 10 years of not playing the character.
"The die-hard fans out there were really craving a different kind of ending than was given to them," Weil explained, "and Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] have come up with some satisfying things."
But, Weil also warned, "You can't please everyone, I'm sure there's going to be some haters." That may be because the ending won't be so set in stone. As Weil told the magazine, "I think that you may find that the way it ends may feel open-ended."
This could disappoint some fans, but others may be intrigued by Weil's hint — especially since she is definitely down to return to Stars Hollow again.
"Yeah, I think we would," Weil said when asked whether another season could be in the cards. "Certainly, if Amy and Dan were at the helm of it, I think that's very appealing."
That "we" could be very telling. Is the Gilmore Girls cast is already gearing up for another season? As if the internet could even handle that news.
In an interview with Marie Claire, Weil, who plays Paris Geller, admitted she felt some pressure about coming back to the series after 10 years of not playing the character.
"The die-hard fans out there were really craving a different kind of ending than was given to them," Weil explained, "and Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] have come up with some satisfying things."
But, Weil also warned, "You can't please everyone, I'm sure there's going to be some haters." That may be because the ending won't be so set in stone. As Weil told the magazine, "I think that you may find that the way it ends may feel open-ended."
This could disappoint some fans, but others may be intrigued by Weil's hint — especially since she is definitely down to return to Stars Hollow again.
"Yeah, I think we would," Weil said when asked whether another season could be in the cards. "Certainly, if Amy and Dan were at the helm of it, I think that's very appealing."
That "we" could be very telling. Is the Gilmore Girls cast is already gearing up for another season? As if the internet could even handle that news.
Advertisement