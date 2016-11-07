Justin Bieber Is Offering A Bananas $500k New Years Party Package

Someone, somewhere, is going to spend a half million dollars to party with Justin Bieber in Miami this New Years Eve. The singer is offering a lavish package tied to his concert on the holiday, but will expand well past a simple show, TMZ reports.
The so-called Ultimate VIP package includes ten tickets to his show, five nights at the Fontainebleau's Sorrento Penthouse, comped dinners, a poolside cabana, and a stage front table when the Biebs hits the stage. But that's only the beginning.
You'll also be given the use of several exotic cars (think Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces or McLarens) and an escort to Skrillex's LIV set post-Bieber. Oh, and a yacht charter to STORY, another nightclub, where something called Marshmello is performing and will meet you and greet you. If you get thirsty, you'll be able to quench that with your included bottle of Armand de Brignac Brut Gold. That's a $6,500 champagne.
So, uh, yeah. It practically pays for itself! Now just get that Kickstarted popping and maybe all this can be yours. More likely, though, a sheikh sends his child and the child's nine favorite horses and you and me continue to not spend $500,000 on Bieber.
