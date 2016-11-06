Running out of things to call Donald Trump? Don't worry, Samantha Bee's got you.
The host of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee shared her Official Trump Thesaurus, which rounds up some of the best burns directed at the guy she once called a "melting hunk of uninformed apricot Jell-O."
The montage was made after a fan asked Bee to share every single thing she ever called Trump. Like the time she called him "America's burst appendix." Or that other time she referred to him as a "demagoguing bag of candy corn."
“We went through every script (including test shows that didn’t air)," the show explained on its YouTube page. "And put together the definitive collection of Full Frontal Trump epithets.”
Boy, were there a lot. We're talking nearly two minutes worth of insults that need to be seen to be believed because, yes, she did actually call him a "crotch-fondling slab of rancid meat loaf."
But Bee wasn't looking to just make you laugh with this clip. Instead, it's her final plea before Election Day.
“Don’t make us come up with any more of these," the team wrote on YouTube. "Vote.”
