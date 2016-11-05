This Teen's Response To A Request For A Shower Selfie Is Perfect

i knew this would come in handy one day pic.twitter.com/r0tlFBnEK3— reese hebert (@reese_hebert) October 19, 2016
Sadly, we've all been there. Someone asks for a naked picture of you and you just don't want to do it. One teen's response to a request for a nude shower selfie is going viral for all the right reasons. It's hilarious, empowering, and a great reminder that, as women, we are not obligated to be walking, talking, selfie-machines — especially when the request is for a nude or sexually explicit image.
Reese Hebert, 16, was texting a male friend when he asked her for a nude selfie from her shower. As Hebert explains to Buzzfeed News, "[He] asked me what I was doing and since I was in the shower I said I was in the shower, and he asked to see."
Hebert sent him a picture, but given that he has yet to respond to the image, we're willing to bet it wasn't quite what he had in mind.
As you can see in the image, above, posted to Hebert's Twitter, the teen did take a selfie from the shower. But instead of a naked picture, she is wearing a hilarious umbrella hat and grinning into the camera.
In a society where women are often expected to be hyper-sexualized and available to men at all times, this tongue-in-cheek reaction hits home for a lot of us. Women, especially young women, should never feel pressured or obligated to do anything. And in Hebert's case, when a "friend" asks for sexually explicit images or content seemingly out of nowhere, it can feel like our relationships as women are valued only to the extent that they're sexual — and that is not okay.
