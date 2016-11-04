This is the story of a great tragedy. But don't worry — there's a happy ending. When Hunter Jobbins, a student at Kansas State University, returned to his car after class recently, he discovered that his Kit Kat had been stolen. Not only was it stolen, but the thief left a somewhat polite note. Jobbins tweeted a picture of the note.
It reads: "Saw Kit Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit Kat so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything but the Kit Kat. I am sorry and hungry."
See the picture, below.
Left my car for maybe 15 minutes in front of the dorms and I come back to this. College man pic.twitter.com/KlDx5BtXLX— Hunter Jobbins (@jabbins) October 30, 2016
The Hershey company itself brought forth the happy ending. After the initial Tweet went viral, the brand wanted to make sure Jobbins still got his candy. So Kit Kat tweeted the following:
ME: can't stand when people take things that don't belong to them...— Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) November 3, 2016
ALSO ME: pic.twitter.com/u9RgPl8Oem
According to PopSugar, Kit Kat then filled Jobbins's car with 6,500 of the crispy-crunchy candies. Since he clearly couldn't eat all of them himself, Jobbins distributed the candy to Kansas State University students.
A Kit Kat in the hand of every person in the land — now that's a happy ending.
Thanks to everyone who came by today!! And a special thanks to @devonhorowitz and @KitKat_US for making today happen! #KitKatsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/eAwHC9tFiP— Hunter Jobbins (@jabbins) November 4, 2016
