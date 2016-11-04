Hershey Knows EXACTLY How To Respond To Kit Kat Thievery

R.A. Farley
This is the story of a great tragedy. But don't worry — there's a happy ending. When Hunter Jobbins, a student at Kansas State University, returned to his car after class recently, he discovered that his Kit Kat had been stolen. Not only was it stolen, but the thief left a somewhat polite note. Jobbins tweeted a picture of the note.

It reads: "Saw Kit Kat in your cup holder. I love Kit Kat so I checked your door and it was unlocked. Did not take anything but the Kit Kat. I am sorry and hungry."

See the picture, below.
The Hershey company itself brought forth the happy ending. After the initial Tweet went viral, the brand wanted to make sure Jobbins still got his candy. So Kit Kat tweeted the following:
According to PopSugar, Kit Kat then filled Jobbins's car with 6,500 of the crispy-crunchy candies. Since he clearly couldn't eat all of them himself, Jobbins distributed the candy to Kansas State University students.

A Kit Kat in the hand of every person in the land — now that's a happy ending.
