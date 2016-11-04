While watching Westworld, you may find yourself asking, Where do I know that person from? Like, a lot.
It seems like every actor on HBO's latest series — and boy, there are a whole lot of them — looks super familiar. But many of them are hard to place, exactly. That's why Vanity Fair put together a video laying out the stars' backstories.
It starts with a few easy ones, like Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores. She's been acting since she was a little girl and has appeared in over 26 films, but her biggest role to date was in the coming-of-age drama Thirteen. You may have also seen her in Practical Magic, The Wrestler, and the Beatles musical Across the Universe.
But let's move on to some of those faces you definitely recognize, but have maybe struggled to place. Jimmi Simpson, who plays the very reluctant William, is becoming a staple of small-screen hits, recently appearing in both House of Cards and The Newsroom.
Elsie, played by Shannon Woodward, may be a bestie of Katy Perry, but she was also one of the stars of the Fox sitcom Raising Hope. Fun fact: She was also on Clarissa Explains It All.
Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay is not to be messed with; the actress is also a BAFTA winner for her role in 2005's Crash.
Watch below to find out where you've seen the many stars of Westworld.
