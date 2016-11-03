If you love Whole Foods but not its prices, then you're the perfect fit for the rewards program the upscale grocer is slated to roll out in all U.S stores in 2017.
Tested in both Philadelphia in 2014 and Dallas-Fort Worth earlier this year, the optimized rewards program offers dedicated shoppers perks like 10 percent off their first purchase, a (one-time) offer of 15 percent off any department, and certain free products throughout the year, according to a press release.
The company first announced the possibility of the program back in July during their third quarter earnings call, according to Eater. The test program launched in Dallas and went on to rack up 50,000 enrollments in the Dallas metro area. Not much more has been released about the specifics of the program, but Whole Foods is clear that the more customers shop, the more they earn.
“The rewards program is really about showing appreciation for our customers,” explained Matt Nitowski, Global Executive Director of Customer Connection Marketing. “We are excited to bring customers a program that they’ve been asking for and that celebrates their love of good food.”
Fans can also look forward to "ready-made meal solutions," reports Eater. Available both in store and via delivery, the program could be a possible meal kit competitor of services like Blue Apron.
Long story short, Whole Foods wants you to treat yo self.
