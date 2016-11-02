You killed the interview, nailing every single question. The hiring manager gives you a conspiratorial smile.
"And what's your salary range?"
It's a tricky question for so many reasons. Aim too high above the number they have in mind, and you put yourself out of the running. Low-ball yourself, and you end up resentful. And stumbling through a canned "I am looking for a salary commensurate to my experience" doesn't do you or the hiring manager any favors. And while there are plenty of salary-comparison tools available, we're so glad LinkedIn is joining the game.
The LinkedIn salary-comparison tool works similarly to Glassdoor; unless you're a LinkedIn premium member, you need to put in your own salary to access the numbers. Your salary is immediately encrypted and then entered into the database.
But LinkedIn goes further than just comparison in terms of allowing you to see the bigger salary picture, by filtering based on years of experience, region, and allowing you to see both the base salary and total median salary after bonuses come into play.
They also let you see how salaries compare across differently sized companies, so you know off the bat that the salary offered to you at a mid-range company may be lower than the same title at a larger company.
Bottom line: Having as much info as possible prior to an interview can only be a good thing. That info — from online tools like these as well as IRL conversations with mentors and trusted friends in the industry — is essential in helping you get what you want. Hiring managers like a candidate who doesn't stumble over a salary question — saying salary doesn't matter is not a modest move; it makes it look like you haven't done your homework. And knowing exactly what the salary range for your job title is can help you negotiate when you get the job; you know the wiggle room that your hiring manager is likely working with, and what salary may be possible.
After all, since you know this question is coming down the pike, you might as well have the answer on lock — so you can pivot your full attention to prepping for one of those oddball "if you were any animal, which animal would you be?" questions that some hiring managers still insist on asking.
