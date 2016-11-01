The unofficial queens of Beverly Hills are back, and they're taking their wild ways outside of the golden state. And...someone is dying?



Even though the trailer for season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is less than three minutes long, the women are able to unload a year's worth of screams and one-liners ("We're in Mykonos, bitches") on us. When they are celebrating their privileged lives, they're serving up some real (ha!) life shit. The most incredible piece of information is that apparently someone is dying? The trailer ends with Lisa Rinna in tears informing a housewife that someone "she is close to death!" Ahhh.



The return of RHOBH is filled with tears, cheers, and two new additions to the Bravo fam: Dorit Kemsley and Eden Sassoon. In addition to the newbies, the rest are all familiar faces. We have Rinna, Kyle and Kim Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Vanderpump, and Eileen Davidson. Two fan favorites (Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville) are noticeably missing, but something tells me there will be more than enough drama to make up for their absence.



Season 7 of Bravo's RHOBH premieres on December 6 at 9 p.m.