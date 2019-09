Here’s how The Dadbod Challenge works, should you (or a guy in your life) be so inclined:1. Don a Speedo or another outfit that shows off your dad bod.2. Snap a pic (it can be a selfie, or you can have someone else take it). Need inspiration? Check out Villano’s Twitter and Instagram 3. Share the photo on social media with the #dadbod hashtag.4. Tag other people you want to challenge to do the same.5. Donate to the Movember Foundation . This is the important part, and you can do it whether you share a #dadbod photo or not. Since 2003, the Movember community has raised more than $710 million and has funded more than 1,200 men’s health projects in 21 countries.So yes, The #Dadbod Challenge is all about a great and charitable cause — but Villano hopes the campaign has a more individual impact as well. “I hope that the act of taking pictures, sharing them, and challenging other dudes to do the same inspires dads to recognize that none of us should take himself too seriously, and that our bodies are something to celebrate, no matter what they look like,” he says.Raising money for a worthy issue and celebrating body positivity at the same time? We’re here for it.